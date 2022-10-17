Mumbai traffic updated: Accident, absence of traffic cop blocks city traffic, citizens tweet their grievance

Accident on the eastern express highway and the absence of traffic cops on the western express highway put a halt on city movement. | Representative image

Mumbai: Monday for Mumbaikars started in a messy way thanks to the traffic blockages that were reported throughout the city routes, as both the eastern and western highways observed traffic jams throughout the day. First due to the accident on the eastern express highway and then due to the lack of traffic cops on the western express highway, caused traffic jams throughout the city.

Starting from the early morning, the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), one of the prominent highways connecting the Mumbai suburbs and Thane areas, witnessed heavy traffic jams majorly throughout the first half of the day. Commuters complained about being stuck for over 1.5 hours due to bumper-to-bumper traffic movements.

As per the traffic police, it was unusual traffic at EEH. "Usually traffic gets cleared, but today (Monday) it was unusual. There was an accident, after which vehicles started piling up, causing congestion. "Our officers were on the road to manage the traffic," said an official. The lagging at EEH began from Ghatkopar towards CST, where vehicles started piling up.

The official continued, saying, "Mondays are a little hectic. EEH has people coming from Thane and even Pune, plus there are buses that go towards Sion. All these reasons may have caused the ruckus.

Similarly, majorly during the second half of the day, traffic congestion was reported on the Western Express Highway (WEH) too. in areas including Airport Road, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Kalina, Vakola. Commuters travelling in their vehicles complained about traffic menace due to the absence of traffic cops, auto-rickshaw stands and illegal parking.

One of the commuters, via Twitter, said, “Important junction near the International Airport (Sahar), not a single person to handle the traffic. Stuck for 20 minutes.” While another one said, “Huge traffic on WEH from Andheri East (flyover) till Jogeshwari (almost 3 to 4 km long), avoid WEH at all costs!”

Other traffic-jammed roads and routes include Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, BKC Junction, Chunabhatti, Sion Circle, Chembur, Mohammad Ali Road, JJ Flyover, Crawford Market, NC Kelkar Road (Dadar), Sion Railway Station Road, Kurla, etc.

Huge traffic jam on western express highway starting from andheri east (flyover) all the way till jogeshwari (almost 3-4 km long) avoid western express highway at all costs... @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaitraffic — Ashaya Kantawala (@ashayak) October 17, 2022