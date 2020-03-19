Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 19, 2020

Traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads are some of the reasons which slow down Mumbai. These are the reason which restricts Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on the streets.

A recent study revealed that people living in Mumbai during the rush-hour journey spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. A study report by location technology specialist TomTom states that "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic." The city of dreams was even ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.

Another study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.