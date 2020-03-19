Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 37°C

The temperature in Mumbai is gradually rising, on Thursday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 21°C.

The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 59% in Santacruz and 66% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 72 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.