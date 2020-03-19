Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 37°C

The temperature in Mumbai is gradually rising, on Thursday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be 21°C.
The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22.5°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 59% in Santacruz and 66% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 72 (Satisfactory) on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, IMD predicted that Heavy rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India on Friday and Saturday due to likely impact of a fresh western disturbance over the region. The weatherman further predicted isolated rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 20-21.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 37.5°C and the minimum temperature was 20.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 36°C and the minimum was 22°C.
