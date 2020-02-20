Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 20, 2020

Mumbai is the most traffic-congested city in the world according to the TomTom Traffic Index. Another research also suggests that Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.

In a recently released list of 'World's Most Traffic-Congested Cities', Mumbai ranked fourth among the 419 cities analysed by TomTom's Traffic Index. A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said that, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 per cent), Lima (58 per cent), New Delhi (58 per cent) and Moscow (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world."

According to a report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during the rainy season.

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuffe Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point

3. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

4. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

6. Wallace Street near Azad Maidan

7. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

8. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

9. Maharshi Dadhichi Marg near JN Petit Library

10. Narshi Natha St/Shaida Marg near Masjid Bandar

11. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Station

12. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi

13. Morland Road near Nagpada

14. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

15. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

16. Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg in Worli

17. GD Ambedkar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar

18. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Wadala Station

19. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station

20. Pipeline Road near Vakola

21. Phirozshah Mehta Road/Santacruz Station Road