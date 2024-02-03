Mumbai Traffic Police, Pune Cops Get Bomb Threats

The control rooms of Mumbai traffic police and Pune police on Friday received bomb threats. In the wee hours, the Mumbai traffic police got a text on their WhatsApp number, warning of serial bomb blasts at six places in the city. The explosives have been planted, read the message sent from a number, with the Pakistan calling code – +92, said senior police officials. As per the standard operating procedures, several police teams were deployed in sensitive areas, but they found nothing suspicious.

Investigation underway

After receiving the communication, Mumbai police, Crime Branch and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad were alerted. Immediately, the process to track the number was initiated. Later, a case was registered at the Worli police station against unknown person(s) under the Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes, etc).

Meanwhile, the Pune police control room received a call, threatening about a bomb being planted at the Poona Hospital located in Navi Peth. The bomb detection squad along with the police conducted an extensive search of the hospital premises and the wards, but found nothing.

On January 6, several museums across India, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya in Colaba, Nehru Science Centre in Worli and Byculla Zoo, received hoax bomb threats via email. A case was registered at the Colaba police station. Soon after, a 12-year-old gamer boy turned out to be the email sender.