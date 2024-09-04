Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Bandra Fair From Sept 8-16; Check Details Inside

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Bandra Fair From Sep 8-16; Check Details Inside |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on September 3 announced traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church in Bandra West in anticipation of Bandra Fair 2024. These restrictions will be enforced from September 8 to 16, coinciding with the duration of the fair.

The Bandra Fair, an iconic event, attracts thousands of devotees each year who visit Mount Mary Church and participate in the festivities. With the large influx of visitors, the roads around the church often become congested. To manage the increased traffic and ensure smooth movement, the police have issued specific restrictions.

Details On Road Closures

Key roads around Mount Mary Church will be closed to all vehicles, except those with special car passes issued by the police and emergency vehicles, from 6 AM to 11 PM daily. Specifically, Mount Mary Road and St. John Baptista Road will be entirely off-limits to traffic.

Additionally, Kane Road will operate as a one-way lane, running from its junction at Mount Mary Road to B.J. Road. Pereira Road will also be designated as one-way, with no entry allowed from B.J. Road. The right turn at Carmel Church Chapel will be prohibited for all vehicles.

Details On Parking Restrictions

Furthermore, parking or halting of vehicles will be banned on both sides of several key roads from 6 AM to 11 PM. These roads include Mount Mary Road, Pereira Road, Kane Road, Mt. Carmel Road, Chapel Road, John Baptist Road, St. Sebastian Road, Rebello Road, Dr. Peter Dias Road, St. Paul Road, and a section of Hill Road between its junction at St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays and ensure a smooth experience during the fair. The Mumbai Police's measures aim to minimize disruption and enhance safety for all attendees during this popular annual event.