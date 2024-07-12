Mumbai Traffic LIVE Updates: Vehicular Movement Affected In Suburbs Due To Heavy Rains; Andheri Subway Closed |

Mumbai: The city awoke to heavy rainfall on Friday morning, affecting both urban and suburban areas. This continuous rainfall began during the night, persisting into the morning. Dark clouds and gusty winds accompanied the downpour throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

IMD Issues Orange Alert

In response to the weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas.

As per updates at 9:45 am

Traffic movement was reported slow on the Eastern Freeway near Wadala on the south bound arm. The reason behind congestion is reported as a car breakdown.

As per updates at 9:40 am

The Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging amid heavy rains in the area.

Orange Alert Issued For Coastal Districts

The IMD also extended this orange alert to Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. These coastal districts are expected to receive substantial rainfall today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from P D'Mello Road. pic.twitter.com/0riEonQvrA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Images and videos of the heavy rains impacting the city and its suburbs have surfaced online, highlighting the severity of the weather.