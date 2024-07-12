Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Heavy Showers & Gusty Winds; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to heavy rainfall on Friday morning in the city and suburban areas. The incessant rainfall has been lashing the megacity since the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Dark cloud cover and gusty winds accompanied the heavy showers throughout the MMR areas.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Additionally, taking the weather in mind, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. These districts mainly situated on the coastline of the state are expected to receive heavy rain showers today.

Visuals of heavy rain spells lashing the city and its suburbs have surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from P D'Mello Road. pic.twitter.com/0riEonQvrA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

City To Host Ambani Wedding Today

Meanwhile, the megacity is set to host one of the biggest weddings in the country today. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The couple will get married as per Hindu customs. Their wedding or ‘Shubh Vivah’ will take place today. On July 13, guests will attend Shubh Aashirwad and the wedding reception or ‘Mangal Utsav’ is scheduled for July 14. The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory that will be effective during the three-day wedding events. Traffic around Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be diverted accordingly.

Read Also Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding Celebration Begins In Mumbai

PM Modi's Mumbai Visit

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels that are part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the metropolis.

In a release, the civic body said the ambitious GMLR project will reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western part to Mulund in the north east of the city to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes.

"The twin tunnels will be 4.70 km long each and pass under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The tunnels will be interconnected with each other at every 300 metres and will be excavated using tunnel boring machines. The estimated cost for the twin tunnel project is Rs 6301.08 crore. It is expected to be completed by October 2028," it said.

The estimated cost of the GMLR project is Rs 14000 crore. The release said the PM's function will be held at NESCO in Goregaon on Saturday evening.