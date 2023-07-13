Mumbai: Traffic In FPJ Marg At Nariman Point Plagued By Double Parking & Encroachment; No Relief To Commuters After Multiple Complaints To BMC

Free Press Journal Marg at Nariman Point |

Free Press Journal Marg at Nariman Point has become a paradise for the ‘Pay & Park’ contractor appointed by the BMC. Double parking is the norm here as a result of which BEST drivers and motorists find it difficult to drive on this important road in South Mumbai. The indifference of the traffic police to this problem is to be seen to be believed. Rarely ever action is taken against the contractor for double parking, which has reduced this road to a small lane. “The contractor is a law unto himself,” a motorist, Prithvi Shetty, said.

Issues plaguing the FPJ Marg

There is no sign of the footpath on the eastern side since it is heavily encroached by hutments and food vendors. A drinking water facility has been shut for the past several years. The road divider is used by local slum residents and cabbies to sit, especially in the evenings.

This road is in the heart of the city that houses several big commercial establishments. Besides traffic congestion, unauthorised hawkers make it a virtual nightmare for office-goers and others to move on the road. Commuters shuttling between Nariman Point and CST-Churchgate face immense trouble due to these hurdles. The Metro III work, which is being carried out at the junction of Free Press Journal Marg and Vidhan Bhavan, is only adding to their woes. This junction was resurfaced recently, but a shoddy job has been done. The stretch of road leading to the SBI building is also uneven at several places.

Despite several complaints to the Traffic Police department and BMC authorities, no relief seems to be coming forth. Taxi stands and roadside eateries are increasingly making it an unbearable stretch to travel on. One commuter said: “If encroachment and illegal parking are taken care of, it will certainly ensure smooth commute.”