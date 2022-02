Mumbai: Traffic block on South Central Railway; check details here

A traffic block has been organised near Manmad at Ankai and Ankai Fort stations from February 11 and 14, due to railway remodelling work.

The following trains have been cancelled due to the block -

Cancelled trains

11409 Pune – Nizamabad

11410 Nizamabad – Pune

12071 Mumbai CSMT – Jalna

12072 Jalna – Mumbai CSMT

Partially cancelled trains:

17064 Secunderabad – Manmad cancelled between Nagarsol – Manmad

17063 Manmad – Secunderabad cancelled between Manmad – Nagarsol

07777 H.S Nanded – Manmad cancelled between Aurangabad – Manmad

07778 Manmad – H.S Nanded cancelled between Manmad - Aurangabad

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:41 PM IST