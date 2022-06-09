Mumbai: To prevent lepto spread, BMC to visit over 300 cattle sheds

Representative Image | File Image

For a disease-free monsoon, the BMC has taken stringent measures for the prevention of leptospirosis. The risk of exposure to infection increases with

flooding. The ailment claimed 8 lives in 2020 and 6 in 2021. Accordingly, a civic team has started a ward-wise inspection of 326 cattle sheds in the eastern and western suburbs. The cattle shed owner who does not follow the standard operating procedure will have to face legal action.

Leptospirosis, mainly a monsoon disease, is caused by leptospira bacteria, present in the urine of animals such as rats, dogs and cattle. Sometimes people have to walk through stagnant or flowing water during heavy rains. The same water may contain leptospirosis, if a person comes in contact with such contaminated water, the bacteria can enter the body through wounds. Last year, the city recorded 224 cases of lepto, and 240 cases in 2020.

BMC health department has issued SOP's to cattle shed owners for animal treatment and cattle shed management for the prevention of lepto. The measures include prophylactic SM injection, treatment of infected animals, proper disposal of animal excreta and hygiene of cattle shed. Also, a team of officers from medical health department, pesticide, solid waste management, assistant engineer water works and assistant engineer maintenance has started a ward-wise inspection.

There are 326 cattle sheds in Mumbai, with 82 in the eastern and 244 in the western suburbs. Most of the cattle sheds are in Jogeshwari, Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar. A team of R south (Kandivali area) has inspected 17 cattle sheds, out of which 11 of them have been asked to take necessary measures in seven days time or they will have to face legal action.

BMC R south ward assistant commissioner, Sandhya Nandedkar said, after checking the cattle sheds we prepare inspection reports, accordingly time is given to the cattle shed owner to take appropriate measures. Similar inspection is being carried out in Jogeshwari, Andheri area that has 25 cattle sheds, confirmed K west ward medical health officer Dr Ajit Pampatwar.

Recently, the civic body undertook a drive to destroy mosquito breeding spots to prevent the spread of malaria and dengue during monsoon.