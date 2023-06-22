Mumbai To Get India's 1st Wi-Fi-Enabled Crematorium For Live Ritual Streaming

Smashanbhoomi in Ghatkopar |

Mumbai is all set to witness India's first crematorium with a Wi-Fi facility, allowing the live streaming of cremation rituals on mobile phones or iPads for the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The Hindu "smashanbhoomi" near Somaiya College in Ghatkopar (East) is undergoing renovations after a significant delay.

Witness cremation in real-time

The Hindu Sabha in Ghatkopar, which manages the crematorium, has allocated approximately ₹10 crore for the project. Noted architect and trustee of the Sabha, Manoj Daisaria, explained that the Wi-Fi facility aims to assist those unable to attend funeral services, particularly those residing abroad, to witness the cremation in real-time.

Spanning across 4,200 square meters, the crematorium will be supplemented by an additional 1,500 square meters expected to be donated by the Somaiya Trust. It will feature two gas-based pyres and five pyres utilising wood for the cremation process. "There will be a temple, music and a library as part of the proposed project. Those using the facility can have music or chants of their choice played over the music system," Daisaria added. Paresh Thakkar, a local businessman, said the renovation will be welcomed by all citizens of Ghatkopar.

Daisaria added that the project will incorporate a temple, music facilities, and a library. Users will have the option to play music or chants of their choice over the music system. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. Local businessman Paresh Thakkar expressed his support for the renovation, stating that it would be welcomed by all citizens of Ghatkopar.

In addition to this, a revamped crematorium spread over 75,000 square feet in Worli, designed by Rahul Mehrotra, is scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of July. The Hiralal Parekh Parivar Trust is spearheading this project with the aim of providing Mumbaikars with a modern alternative to the existing municipal crematoria, which often lack basic facilities and cleanliness.

Biding farewell to loved ones in privacy and dignity

Dr. Ramnik Parekh, a trustee of the organization, explained that the redeveloped crematorium will consist of eight pavilions, offering families the opportunity to bid farewell to their loved ones in privacy and dignity. Each pavilion will feature a private air-cooled lounge, an antyesthi platform, and an insulated pyre/furnace. The aesthetically designed space will also house four prayer halls, a spacious waiting lounge, administration facilities, and ample storage, amenities, and support services.