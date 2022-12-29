Navi Mumbai: Kharghar ex-corporator demands toilet in the crematorium at Murbi | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Navi Mumbai: Netra Kiran Patil, a former corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Kharghar has written to the civic administration to construct a toilet at the crematorium at Murbi in Kharghar. In the absence of toilets, many senior citizens and patients, especially diabetic face problems.

Raised issues about the crematorium at sector 19 in Murbifor of Kharghar

There is a crematorium at sector 19 in Murbifor in Kharghar. People visit there from nearby areas for funerals. However, the crematorium does not have adequate facilities. Mrs Patil said that a large number of people come from nearby villages to the crematorium and many of them are patients with diabetes. They frequently need to go to the toilet due to the nature of the diseases. However, in the absence of a toilet, they have to go in the open during nature’s call.

“I have requested the civic chief to take immediate notice of the demand and construct a toilet immediately for the convenience of the people at that place,” said Mrs Patil.