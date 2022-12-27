Navi Mumbai: NMMC completes first round of special Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

A child being vaccinated against measles | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) competed for the first round of a special Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign on December 25 and a total of 1246 children were vaccinated in 232 vaccination sessions. The drive was conducted from December 15 to December 25, 2022.

As per the data shared by NMMC, of the 1246 children who were vaccinated were given an additional dose while 659 children were administered the first dose and 677 children with second dose of the MR Vaccine.

According to civic administration, NMMC achieved more than 100% target in both the first and second doses of vaccination.

Decision was made during meetings held on November 30 and December 13 by NMMC Task Force of routine vaccination panel that they will administer an additional dose of Measles-Rubella vaccine to children from 9 months to 5 years and routine doses of MR vaccine to children aged 6 months to 9 months.

Accordingly, in the additional immunization session campaign held from December 1 to 14, as many as 245 children aged 6 to 9 months were given routine doses and additional doses were given to 10,568 children aged 9 months to 5 years in the outbreak area.