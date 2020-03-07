Mumbai to Elephanta and Mandwa ferry ticket prices hiked by Rs 15 to Rs 25

People travelling to Elephanta and Mandwa from Mumbai will now have to pay more for ferry tickets. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has hiked prices of ticket for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta and Mandwa.

The MbPT has hiked Rs 15 and Rs 25 for ferry services from Mumbai to Mandwa, on the other hand, prices of tickets for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta caves were hiked by 10 to 15 percent.

After the hike, Gateway of India to Mandwa tickets to cost Rs 115, earlier it was Rs 105. On the other hand, tickets from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves were Rs 180 and after the hike, the tickets now cost Rs 200.