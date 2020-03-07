Mumbai to Elephanta and Mandwa ferry ticket prices hiked by Rs 15 to Rs 25

People travelling to Elephanta and Mandwa from Mumbai will now have to pay more for ferry tickets. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has hiked prices of ticket for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta and Mandwa.
The MbPT has hiked Rs 15 and Rs 25 for ferry services from Mumbai to Mandwa, on the other hand, prices of tickets for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta caves were hiked by 10 to 15 percent.
After the hike, Gateway of India to Mandwa tickets to cost Rs 115, earlier it was Rs 105. On the other hand, tickets from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves were Rs 180 and after the hike, the tickets now cost Rs 200.
Passengers will also be able to use Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) services between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibaug which is likely to be launched on March 15. The fares for Mumbai-Mandwa Ro-Ro services will range from Rs 220 for general class, Rs 330 for AC class and Rs 550 for the luxury class. Car fares have been decided on the basis of the size of the car, from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,900. The ship can carry up to 50 to 60 cars, and 200 passengers.
According to MbPT, approximately 15 lakh passengers travel each year from Gateway of India (Mumbai) to Mandwa (Raigad) using the existing passenger ferry service. The infrastructure facilities developed at Mandwa under Ro-Pax Project include- approach jetty, turning platform, floating pontoon and linkspan assembly mooring Dolphin marshalling yard for 130 vehicles, passenger terminal- 760 sq. m which was completed on May 30, 2018.
