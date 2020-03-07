Mumbai-Mandwa ro-ro service likely to be launched by CM Uddhav Thackeray on March 15

The much awaited Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) services between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibaug is likely to be launched on March 15 by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

