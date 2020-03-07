Mumbai-Mandwa ro-ro service likely to be launched by CM Uddhav Thackeray on March 15

The much awaited Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) services between Mumbai’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibaug is likely to be launched on March 15 by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
As per reports, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the Mumbai-Mandwa Ro-Ro services. The Ro-Ro services will connect Mumbai and Alibaug in 45 minutes instead of the three-hour journey by road.
The fares for Mumbai-Mandwa Ro-Ro services will range from Rs 220 for general class, Rs 330 for AC class and Rs 550 for luxury class. Car fares have been decided on basis of the size of the car, from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,900. The ship can carry up to 50 to 60 cars, and 200 passengers.
According to MbPT, approximately 15 lakh passengers travel each year from Gateway of India (Mumbai) to Mandwa (Raigad) using the existing passenger ferry service. The infrastructure facilities developed at Mandwa under Ro-Pax Project include- approach jetty, turning platform, floating pontoon and linkspan assembly mooring Dolphin marshalling yard for 130 vehicles, passenger terminal- 760 sq. m which was completed on May 30, 2018.
