Mumbai-Alibaug Ro-Ro service: Fares, travelling time and more - all you need to know about the new Ro-Ro service

Mumbai’s first Ro-Ro service which will carry passengers with their cars to Alibaug, Mandwa will start by next month. With this Ro-Ro service, one can get from Mumbai to Alibaug in just 90 minutes as against the three hours it often takes by road.

What is the Ro-Ro ferry service ticket price?

As per a report by Indian Express, passengers travelling by Mumbai’s first Roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry will get the option of selecting from three different classes of services, general, air-conditioned and luxury. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on Monday finalised the fares for services. The fares will be Rs 220 for general class, Rs 330 for AC class and Rs 550 for the luxury class. While on the other hand, even car fares have been divided into three slabs, depending on the size of the vehicles, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900.