Mumbai-Alibaug Ro-Ro service: Fares, travelling time and more - all you need to know about the new Ro-Ro service

Mumbai’s first Ro-Ro service which will carry passengers with their cars to Alibaug, Mandwa will start by next month. With this Ro-Ro service, one can get from Mumbai to Alibaug in just 90 minutes as against the three hours it often takes by road.
What is the Ro-Ro ferry service ticket price?
As per a report by Indian Express, passengers travelling by Mumbai’s first Roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry will get the option of selecting from three different classes of services, general, air-conditioned and luxury. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on Monday finalised the fares for services. The fares will be Rs 220 for general class, Rs 330 for AC class and Rs 550 for the luxury class. While on the other hand, even car fares have been divided into three slabs, depending on the size of the vehicles, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900.
How many people and cars can it accommodate?
According to MbPT, approximately 15 lakh passengers travel each year from Gateway of India (Mumbai) to Mandwa (Raigad) using the existing passenger ferry service. With the rising demand, the MbPT desires to introduce a Ro-Ro service between Ferry Wharf and Mandwa. To reach Alibaug takes only 1.5 hours via sea as against the cumbersome road travelling of about 3.5 to 4 hours. The ship, which has arrived from Greece, can carry up to 50 to 60 cars, and 200 passengers. Alibaug
The infrastructure facilities developed at Mandwa under Ro-Pax Project include- approach jetty, turning platform, floating pontoon and linkspan assembly mooring Dolphin marshalling yard for 130 vehicles, passenger terminal- 760 sq. m which was completed on May 30, 2018. The expenditure incurred for this project was Rs. 135.29 crores.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)