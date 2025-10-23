When Red Bull F1 Car Raced At 265km/hr On Bandra-Worli Sea Link & Attracted ₹14 Lakh Fine; Netizens Ask, 'Possible On Atal Setu?'

Throwback Video Of F1 Car Driver David Coulthard Raced Red Bull F1 car on the newly opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link |

Mumbai: A throwback video from of Formula 1 driver David Coulthard racing a Red Bull F1 car on the newly opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link is going viral on social media. The throwback video is from October 2009 which was posted on Mumbai Heritage official channel on X. The video has drawn several reactions from netizens with many compared the condition of roads then vs now while some asked as to when the F1 car will race on the India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu. Few netizens also joked and asked the F1 car to race on Ghodbunder road.

Reportedly, the page also mentioned that the driving for Red Bull Racing, had clocked an astonishing speed of 265 km/h on the newly inaugurated sea link which had exceeded the 100 km/h speed limit. Due to this, the high-speed stunt had also earned Red Bull a fine from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

How much fine was paid by Red Bull India?

According to reports, the organiser, Red Bull India, was fined with Rs 14 lakh. The organiser had paid Rs 35 lakh to the MSRDC, of which, Rs 21 lakh was paid as compensation for whole day's toll collection while the remaining Rs 14 lakh was paid as deposit in case of accident or any damage to the property. But as Coulthard drove at speed of 265 km/h, reportedly the deposit amount was not returned, earning the organiser a fine of Rs 14 lakh.

Netizens react on the throwback post

One user asked "Atal Setu F1 video when?" while other user said, "They can't do this on Atal Setu because of the patchwork."

Another user spoke on how the video showed the car jumping due to undulating which is still better than Atal Setu. "Just look how the car is jumping like an amusement park ride, clearly explains how much undulating the surface is, still much better than Atal Setu," the user commented.

Some other user joked to try on the traffic-jammed and pothhole-hit Ghodbunder Road and said, "Tell him to try on Ghodbunder road"

One user said that "every road is like this Singapore."

Some other joked and said, "In Amritkaal this is not allowed and now we only have e20 petrol can the F1 Car run on e20 petrol?"

Another called it a fake video and said. "There were no roads or Highways in India before 2014 !!"

A user called, "This is a throwback to when there was at least one road in the city worth driving at 265 km/h."

