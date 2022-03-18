e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

Mumbai: Three injured after accident on Parel's Hindmata bridge

At least 2 km of the bridge was clogged with traffic, following the incident.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Three people were injured after a tempo and a car collided with each other on Hindmata bridge at Parel, on Friday. The injured were admitted to KEM Hospital.

According to reports from mymahanagar.com, the accident, which took place on the morning of the Holi festival lead to a huge traffic jam on the bridge.

As per the report at least 2 km of the bridge was clogged with traffic, following the incident.

