Mumbai Guide: Check Out 7 Authentic Jain Eateries City Has To Offer

By: Manasi Kamble | September 16, 2025
All In One - Pure Jain: Offers Jain food in fancy cuisines like Mexican and Italian, open from noon to 10:30 PM, with a focus on vegan options.
Jain Subkuchh Food Plaza: Serves a wide variety of Jain food in delicious cuisines, open from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, located near Inorbit Mall in Malad.
Agarwal Fast Food: Popular for its delectable Jain food, easy on the pockets, and a go-to spot for Jain delicacies in Kalbadevi.
Samrat Restaurant: Offers delicious vegetarian food with multiple Jain options, including a thali, located in Churchgate, and known for its pleasing decor.
Naminath Jain Bhojanshala: A pure veg restaurant with a 4.6-star rating, serving Jain delicacies, located in Kamathipura-Mumbai Central, open from 11:00 AM
Sandwizza: Serves a wide array of mouthwatering Jain sandwiches with multiple outlets, and multigrain bread options.
Foo: Offers authentic and finger-licking Jain Asian food, including sushi, dim sums, noodles, and more, with multiple outlets.
