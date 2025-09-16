'We Will Smash Trucks Seen On Ghodbunder Road Before 12 AM': Warns MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav; To Stage Traffic March In Thane On Sept 20

| Facebook

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has intensified its attack on the state administration over Thane’s chronic traffic congestion and the illegal movement of heavy vehicles during the day. On 20 September, MNS will stage a ‘Traffic March Morcha’ outside the Thane Municipal Corporation, led by party leader Avinash Jadhav, Loksatta reported.

The agitation comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed agencies to ensure that heavy vehicles are permitted on Ghodbunder Road only after midnight. Despite the order, trucks have reportedly continued to ply during the day, leading to public anger and MNS’s renewed warning to the administration.

MNS Issues Stern Warning

Addressing the media, Avinash Jadhav made it clear that MNS workers would not tolerate violations of the Deputy Chief Minister’s orders. “If these trucks are seen on the road before 12 AM, MNS workers will smash them,” he warned.

He further questioned the lack of enforcement. “If you are not going to follow the orders of the Deputy Chief Minister, whose orders will you follow? Is the government running the administration or are political leaders running it? The Transport Minister had given similar orders earlier, but heavy vehicles continued to move freely. Even after the Deputy Chief Minister’s instructions, the situation is unchanged. One or two officers should be suspended for failing to act,” Jadhav said.

March to Highlight Public Anguish

Jadhav described the upcoming march as a reflection of the frustration faced by ordinary citizens. “We are taking out a traffic march to draw attention to Thane’s worsening traffic. Our march will not bring an immediate revolution, but it will echo the cry of the common man. Raj Thackeray has given me a voice to speak, and I will go before Thanekars as his voice. Sooner or later, I will get the people of Thane out of this traffic mess,” he declared.

CCTV Used for Recovery, Not Discipline: MNS

The Thane Traffic Police have recently stepped up surveillance using CCTV cameras to curb violations. However, Jadhav dismissed the move as ineffective. “There is no monitoring through CCTV, only recovery. This system is being used to collect fines rather than to enforce discipline. Heavy vehicles routinely block lanes and create gridlocks, but no action is taken against them. Why are the rules not followed for them? Why should citizens alone be forced to follow the rules when the government itself does not?” he asked.

Traffic Woes Remain Unresolved

The growing resentment over traffic snarls has long been a sore point for Thane residents. With the MNS threatening direct action and the administration accused of failing to implement orders, the pressure is now mounting on authorities to enforce stricter rules and provide lasting relief to daily commuters.