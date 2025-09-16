IndiGo Expands European Network With Thrice-Weekly Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen From October 8

IndiGo | File Photo

Mumbai: Travellers will soon be able to fly directly from Mumbai to Copenhagen in Denmark as IndiGo announced the launch of flights between both the cities starting from October 8. The thrice weekly flights on the route will be the only direct flights to Copenhagen, enhancing the airline’s network in Europe.

After launching its first long haul flight to Europe in July, IndiGo is now enhancing its network as it announced direct flights on a new route from Mumbai to Denmark’s Copenhagen from October 8.

New Route on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

The airline will operate thrice weekly flights on the route using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. With this, it will expand its international network into Northern Europe, making Copenhagen its 44th international and 138th overall destination.

Flight Schedule Details

The flight 6E-0041 from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Copenhagen will fly thrice weekly departing at 4.35am and reaching at 10.05am. Similarly, the return flight 6E-0042 from Copenhagen will depart at 12.30pm and will reach Mumbai CSMIA at 12.30 am.

Economy and IndiGoStretch Options

According to IndiGo, customers will have the option of flying in Economy class as well as IndiGo’s tailor-made IndiGoStretch on this route. They can also enjoy complimentary hot meals and beverages along with in-flight entertainment offering close to 300 hours of engaging content.

CEO Highlights Growing Demand

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer at IndiGo, said, “With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we are delighted to connect Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo’s entry into the Scandinavian region. This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers. With every new international destination, we are inching closer to our vision of being a trusted global airline, giving wings to the nation, and increasingly to the world.”

Gateway to the Nordics

According to IndiGo, the new route is a strategic gateway to the Nordics as Copenhagen, one of Northern Europe’s most dynamic capitals, serves as a hub for culture, innovation, and commerce.

Known for its design-led lifestyle, rich history, and sustainable city planning, the city also offers convenient onward connections to Sweden, Norway, and the greater Scandinavian region.

