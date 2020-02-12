Mumbai: Three held with demonetised notes of Rs 1.2 crore at two places

Thane: Three persons were arrested in two separate incidents in Thane district and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 1.23 crore was seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, on Monday, two people were spotted moving suspiciously near Saibaba octroi checkpost in Bhiwandi carrying bags and a search showed it contained demonetised notes in scrapped denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 with a face value of Rs 1 crore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-II Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

“The bag contained 8,000 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 4,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination, having a total face value of Rs 1 crore. We arrested Gopal Varule (42), a resident of Jalgaon, and Arun (54) who hails from Kalyan, from the spot,” he said.

The two have been identified as Gopal Madhav Warude, 42, who belongs to Jalgaon district and works as a labourer and Arun Patil, who is from Kalyan and works as an accountant in a private firm.

Kiran Kabadi, police inspector from Shantinagar police station said, “Prima facie, we learned that they had come here to exchange it into new notes. During questioning, they revealed that they sold these old notes for Rs 2 lakh in new notes.”

In the second case, police zeroed in on Firoz Ansari (45), a tuition teacher from Saki Naka in Mumbai, near Korum Mall here and recovered 2,300 notes of Rs 1000 denomination, with a cumulative face value of Rs 23 lakh,” Inspector Ranveer Bais said.

All three have been charged under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017 and probe was underway to find out details about the money, police said.