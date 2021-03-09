Mumbai: Three held for robbing event manager on morning walk at Carter Road

A 33-year-old man, an event manager, who was out on a morning walk at Carter Road Promenade in Bandra (W) early on Tuesday morning, was mugged by three men at knifepoint, who fled with her mobile phone and headphones. The complainant had sustained injuries in the scuffle, following which he approached Khar Police and lodged a complaint. Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused trio within 12 hours.
According to a police official, the event manager was trotting on Carter Road in Bandra (W), when he was intercepted by three accused men, who threatened him with sharp choppers and attacked, injuring him. During the scuffle, the accused trio allegedly roughed him up, following which they stole his mobile phone, headphone and fled.
Moreover, when two other women, who were on a walk, tried to help him, the accused threatened them and tried to rob their mobile phones as well by brandishing a chopper. The women, however, ducked and screamed for help, due to which the attempt was foiled.
The women then alerted the police control room by dialing 100, who sent night patrolling teams from Bandra and Khar police stations. After a quick scan in the area, police managed to nab two robbers-- Salim Firoz Idrisi, 19 and Kalam Mansoori, 18, within 20 minutes, while the third accused, Mohammed Wasim Saha, 19, was apprehended from Baiganwadi locality in Shivaji Nagar at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, said Ganajan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station.
Preliminary probe revealed that the trio, all labourers, had robbed a truck driver in Ghatkopar before heading to the Carter Road Promenade for armed robbery. Police also found an autorickshaw, in which the three accused fled. The accused trio had threatened the auto driver with choppers and changed the vehicles to avert being traced. Khar Police have recovered the valuables and cash stolen by the arrested trio and are probing the matter further.
