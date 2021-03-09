Mumbai: Three held for robbing event manager on morning walk at Carter Road

A 33-year-old man, an event manager, who was out on a morning walk at Carter Road Promenade in Bandra (W) early on Tuesday morning, was mugged by three men at knifepoint, who fled with her mobile phone and headphones. The complainant had sustained injuries in the scuffle, following which he approached Khar Police and lodged a complaint. Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused trio within 12 hours.

