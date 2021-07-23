Mumbai: Four die in house collapse in Govandi

Four person have died after portion of a ground plus one structure came down crashing during the early hours of Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place around 4:58 am on Friday morning at Govandi, Shivaji Nagar area. The deceased have been identified as Neha Pervez Shaikh (Female - 35 years), Mokar Zabir Shaikh (Male - 80 years), Shamshad Shaikh (Female - 45 years) and Farin Shaikh (F-22 years).

According to officials, Neha Shaikh and Mokar Shaikh were declared dead as soon as they were brought at hospital, while Shamsad Shaikh and Farin Shaikh succumbed to their injuries, during her treatment.

The BMC have said that total 11 persons were injured in the incident, out of which seven of them were sent to Rajawadi Hopsital and four were sent to Sion Hospital. The officials have said that the rest of the injured are in stable condition.

Acording to local elected public representatives, the incident took place in an illegally constructed shanti.

"Multiple shanties being erected, one above another, in the slum areas, which doesn't have strong foundation," Abu Azmi - local MLA of Shivaji Nagar, told FPJ on Friday morning.

The remaining persons injured in the incident have been identified as - Pervez Shaikh, Amina B Shaikh, Amol Dhadei, Samol Singh, Mohammad Faisal Qureshi, Namra Qureshi and Shahina Qureshi.

This is the third house collapse reported in Mumbai, following the heavy torrential rains of July 18.

More details are awaited from the BMC.