Mumbai: Speeding car mows down 8-yr-old girl, senior citizen arrested

An eight-year-old girl was run over by a recklessly driven car on Tuesday afternoon when the victim was crossing the road with her mother in the Andheri (West) area. The accused, a senior citizen, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In the accident, the girl sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them.

The accused, Rishikesh Sinha, 63, was allegedly driving the car in a rash manner and he lost control on the wheels running over the girl. He has been arrested for causing death due to negligent driving.

According to Amboli Police sources, the incident occurred near Infiniti Mall in Andheri (W) when the girl, Sushmita Pawar, was crossing the road at around 2.30pm. The speeding car, MH-02-BM-9042, driven by Sinha knocked down Sushmita. She sustained serious injuries in the head and upper body. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

Police said, Sushmita's mother, Reshmita, 30, is a labourer and has been devastated by her daughter's death. The Pawar family belonged to a small village in Amravati district and had come to Mumbai to earn a livelihood.

Amboli Police booked Sinha, a Lokhandwala resident, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving in a public way (section 279) and causing death due to negligence (section 304A). He was arrested and later produced in a local magistrate court, where he was remanded in police custody for further probe.