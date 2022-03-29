Mumbai: Three arrested with 3kg mephedrone worth Rs 4.74 crore in separate incidences of Worli and Bandra

In two separate operations carried out by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai crime branch. The Worli and Bandra unit of the ANC have arrested three people and have seized 3.160 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 4.74 crore.

In the first operation carried out by the Worli Unit, ANC had laid a trap on March 28 at Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road in Shivaji Nagar. They have detained the first accused identified as Shamsullah Khan 39, a resident of Jogeshwari and have seized 250 grams of drugs worth Rs 37.50 lakhs. "On interrogating Khan he revealed that he got the drugs from Ayub Shaikh 32, a resident of Govandi. Accordingly, we raided the residence of Ayub and found 2760 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 4.14 crore," said a police officer.

Datta Nalawade, Deputy commissioner of police, ANC confirmed about the arrest and said both the accused are wholesale suppliers of drugs in Mumbai. "They supply the drugs to local peddlers across Western and eastern suburbs. They both were doing the illegal business in partnership and sharing the business amount," added Nalawade.

Both the accused are in police custody and Shaikh had two prior cases against him at Shivaji Nagar and Chunabhatti Police station. Nalawade said they are further investigating to check where they procured the drugs from.

In the second case, the Bandra unit of ANC arrested another person with 150 grams of mephedrone worth over Rs 22.5 lakh. The arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Iqbal Abdul Hameed Menon alias Iqbal Tikat 46, a resident of Pydhonie. "The arrested accused Iqbal used to earlier into black ticketing. After it stopped he started into the illegal drug business. He was a well-known peddler in Dongri and south Mumbai area," said a police officer.

In both cases a case was registered under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

