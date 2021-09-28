Mumbai: Three arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh cash from relative's house

Thane: The Mumbra police have arrested three people including a woman for cash theft of 10 lakh from her sister's house in Thane. The police said the complainant kept the cash at her house to purchase a flat, after the accused sister and her husband came to know about it, they planned a theft. The police with the help of CCTV footage and technical details arrested the three accused including a couple and their uncle.

The police said the complainant identified as Rehana Akram Khan (38), is a resident of Nadeem apartment, Mumbra Devi road, Mumbra. Rehana sold a flat and received Rs 10.85 lakhs, which she kept in her locker in the bedroom. On September 4, a house breaking-in and theft took place at her residence. However, she then approached the police and registered a case at Mumbra police station on September 6, under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offense punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station asked the detection team to trace the accused behind the theft. The team then scrutinized the CCTV footage to find a man wearing a cap and black T-shirt entering the building.

“We first arrested Hadi Hasan, the husband of complainant Rehana's sister, on September 6. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 14. During his custody, we carried out a search of Hasan’s house and found the cap, T-shirt, and sack that was used during the crime and he was seen wearing it in the CCTV footage. Also, we found pictures from Hasan’s mobile phone, in which he was wearing a black T-shirt. He had made a WhatsApp call from his mobile phone during the theft but had deleted the same. Hasan was not ready to reveal the name of the other accused in the crime and also about the cash he took away,” said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

Santosh Ugalmugale, assistant police inspector, Mumbra police station further sent the mobile phone for forensic test. “Further the team arrested Sultana Hadi Hasan alias Sultana Imran Shaikh. Sultana was arrested on September 22, and nearly Rs 7.15 lakh was recovered from her in cash. Similarly, their maternal uncle Farman Dilshan Shaikh was arrested on September 23, and around Rs 1.40 lakh in cash was recovered from him,” said a police officer.

Madhukar Kad, a senior police inspector at Mumbra police station said, “We recently arrested two accused including who was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till September 29. We have in total recovered 9.35 lakhs from them. The complainant was about to purchase a flat and kept the cash at her house. After the accused came to know about the cash, they planned and committed the theft. The accused woman later kept cash in Mira road,” added Kad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:36 PM IST