Mumbai: Thieves target liquor shop near police station

Bhayandar: Thieves seem to have a free run in the twin-city. A brazed break-in reported from a country (desi) liquor bar in Kashimira has left shopkeepers and police puzzled, as the targeted establishment is not only located on the main road but is just a stone’s throw away from the local police station. The theft at Lucky Country Bar in Kashimira. The incident came to light when one of the partners of the bar reached there at 6 am, as usual only to find the locks of the shutters broken. The complainant claimed the lockers of the bar counter were lying open and Rs6 lakh was missing. Police lodged a case under Sections 380 and 457, IPC against the unidentified thie­v­es. Footages captured by CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and possible getaway routes were being checked.