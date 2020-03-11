Maharashtra leads the fight against child sexual predators; Karnataka second

A special operation to target child pornography has led to the solving of 125 cases and the arrest of 40 people.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that the new Disha laws to stop harassment of women will be tweaked to include stipulations that target paedophiles who create, distribute or consume child pornography. He was replying to a question on the issue raised by the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis today in the state legislative assembly.

"Maharashtra is now number one in targeting Child Pornography," Deshmukh told the House and added, "From December, 18, 2019 alone 125 such cases have been cracked leading to the arrest of 40 offenders." This was done under 'Operation Blackface.