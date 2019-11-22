Mumbai: The spectacular Lunar Dome atop the Nehru Planetarium Centre

Mumbai: On Thursday, Nehru Planetarium’s “Lunar Dome” was brought to life by artists from St+art India Foundation and will be up for view for the next few months.

The dome has been dedicated to the Chandrayaan Mission and ISRO scientists. 1 artist, 2 assistants and 6-7 volunteers took over two months to build the moon.

With a length of 86 metres, it is one of the biggest moon installations in India. The excellent painting of this moon is done by Gulammahmad Bukhari, also known as painter Sharad, one of the spray painters from Rajkot.

Hanif Qureshi, director of St+art India Foundation, said, “They had to install over 2,500 bamboos to make the scaffolding to reach the top. The rain played a huge part in this challenging work.”

The aesthetic Lunar Dome has been conceptualised by Sideways and Asian Paints. Nehru Planetarium houses some awe-inspiring space installations and has been hosting astronomical events to spark people’s interest in science and space for decades making it perfect for moon landing.

The artists have captured the moon to give a glimpse of its southern hemisphere as well. Lunar Dome will be open from 11 am to 9.30 pm daily. It looks magnificent at night.