Latest coronavirus update: Thane, Kalyan cops spread virus awareness

Thane: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi police along with traffic police took to the streets for an awareness drive in public places to ensure the safety of people. Every corporation from Thane district is trying several measures to tackle the virus' outbreak.
Health department officials said awareness programmes are also being organised to bust any myths or "misconceptions" about the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are working on the ground level to ensure the safety of citizens through awareness. We are spreading awareness by going to VP Naka, ST bus depot and Quarter gate areas and around societies in Bhiwandi etc and announcements are being made on loudspeakers," said Vijay Dolas, senior police inspector from Nuzampura police station.
"We have kept sanitisers and masks to avoid any infection from spreading in our police station", Dolas added.
Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar said, "The working operations of the corporation will be conducted by online, phones and e-mails to avoid the citizens' crowd in the corporation premises till seven days. Complaints of citizens will be received online by phones and emails. All malls, cinema halls and gardens will remained closed till March 31."
