Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Rains to continue today, predicts IMD

A day after heavy rains battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, the city witnessed clear skies on Thursday morning. But, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city will witness moderate rainfall in later half of the day.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells of rain," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Thursday.
Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai will receive few spells of rain towards evening. "Mumbai Thane NM areas recd hvy to very hvy rains at isol places in last 24 hrs. Rest it was in range 70-100mm. Intensity was more towards Thane NM side in evening. Today morning sky is clear with most awaited Sunshine Sun with face. Possibility of few spells towards evening," Hosalikar tweeted.
Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) recorded 108.7 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 50.4 mm rain during the period, it said.
As per the BMC, the island city received 256 mm in 12 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, and the western and eastern suburbs received 237 mm and 158 mm rain, respectively, during the period, which had led to heavy waterlogging in many areas.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba.
