Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Rains to continue today, predicts IMD

A day after heavy rains battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, the city witnessed clear skies on Thursday morning. But, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city will witness moderate rainfall in later half of the day.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells of rain," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai will receive few spells of rain towards evening. "Mumbai Thane NM areas recd hvy to very hvy rains at isol places in last 24 hrs. Rest it was in range 70-100mm. Intensity was more towards Thane NM side in evening. Today morning sky is clear with most awaited Sunshine Sun with face. Possibility of few spells towards evening," Hosalikar tweeted.