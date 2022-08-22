e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Tenants reiterate demand for ownership houses

One of the residents said that former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had given in-principal approval, and how the new government takes forward their demand is yet to be seen

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Aerial view of Bandra government colony | Twitter/@dhurisahijayena

Mumbai: The tenants of Bandra government colony reiterated that their demand for ownership houses remains on priority.

One of the residents said that former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had given in-principal approval, and how the new government takes forward our demand is to be seen. We are not demanding houses free but at construction cost. The government has been giving houses to legislators, policemen, bureaucrats then why shouldn't other governments staffers get it, the resident questioned.

Bandra East constituency MLA, Zeeshan Siddique told FPJ that though the MVA government had given inprinciple approval, no official notification has been issued.

“I will meet the new CM and Deputy CM and press for the demand of ownership houses to these staffers. It is sad that the government employees stay in the staff quarters till their service and once they retire, they have to shift to another rented house,” Siddique said.

He added that the Bandra government colony land is spread over 95 acres, of which only six acres is being utilised to build the new structures.

“The ownership flats will certainly be a win-win situation for the government. It should be on the lines of BDD Chawl redevelopment wherein policemen are getting houses,” he said, adding that development of the remaining vacant land parcel has already been planned on the lines of BKC.

“In fact, apart from constructing flats for the staffers, other amenities can like hospitals, schools, etc. also be developed on the land.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Tenants reiterate demand for ownership houses

RECENT STORIES

Patra Chawl scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody extended until Sept 5

Patra Chawl scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody extended until Sept 5

Furniture retailer Ikea plans to open small outlets, and megastores in India supported by online...

Furniture retailer Ikea plans to open small outlets, and megastores in India supported by online...

BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a dig at his party on unemployment, corruption and inflation

BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a dig at his party on unemployment, corruption and inflation

Manish Sisodia: Got BJP offer to leave AAP, join them and cases will go away

Manish Sisodia: Got BJP offer to leave AAP, join them and cases will go away

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav