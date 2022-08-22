Mumbai: Tenants reiterate demand for ownership houses

Aerial view of Bandra government colony | Twitter/@dhurisahijayena

Mumbai: The tenants of Bandra government colony reiterated that their demand for ownership houses remains on priority.

One of the residents said that former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had given in-principal approval, and how the new government takes forward our demand is to be seen. We are not demanding houses free but at construction cost. The government has been giving houses to legislators, policemen, bureaucrats then why shouldn't other governments staffers get it, the resident questioned.

Bandra East constituency MLA, Zeeshan Siddique told FPJ that though the MVA government had given inprinciple approval, no official notification has been issued.

“I will meet the new CM and Deputy CM and press for the demand of ownership houses to these staffers. It is sad that the government employees stay in the staff quarters till their service and once they retire, they have to shift to another rented house,” Siddique said.

He added that the Bandra government colony land is spread over 95 acres, of which only six acres is being utilised to build the new structures.

“The ownership flats will certainly be a win-win situation for the government. It should be on the lines of BDD Chawl redevelopment wherein policemen are getting houses,” he said, adding that development of the remaining vacant land parcel has already been planned on the lines of BKC.

“In fact, apart from constructing flats for the staffers, other amenities can like hospitals, schools, etc. also be developed on the land.”