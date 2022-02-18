Mumbai: Teen traced for uploading nude pics of boyfriend's ex on fake account

The cyber wing of the city crime branch has sent a 16-year-old girl to a correctional home after her role was established in uploading nude pictures of the girlfriend of her former boyfriend in sheer jealousy.

Police said that the 21-year-old complainant had approached them in October last year, during the probe of which the teen was found guilty. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, following which she will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused a junior college student used phone of her boyfriend's dead father (who passed away three years ago) to create an Instagram account with his number, which was used to post obscene photos and lewd remarks against the victim, said police.

According to the complainant, she had learnt that her nude pictures were uploaded on a fake Instagram account opened in her name. The probe revealed that the phone used to upload these pictures belonged to the teen's boyfriend's father. She was subsequently picked up for questioning.

An officer said that after the teen confessed to the crime, she was sent to Dongri Children's Home and a further probe is underway. Meanwhile, the cyber police had already gotten in touch with the social media Instagram company and deleted the account as well as the objectionable pictures.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:29 PM IST