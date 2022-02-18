Mumbai: 14-year-old boy commits suicide, police suspect addiction

A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in central Mumbai allegedly over his addiction to gaming, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhoiwada area of central Mumbai on Sunday evening, when the boy's parents and younger sister were away, an official said. The boy, who was good in his studies and cricket, had called his father before taking the extreme step, but the call had gone unanswered as the father was riding a motorcycle at the time, he said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:12 AM IST