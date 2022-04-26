Mumbai: Teen crushed under dumper truck's wheel in Dindoshi, driver held

A 16-year-old teenage girl riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed when a speeding garbage dumper mowed down her at Western Express Highway (WEH) at Malad East on Monday afternoon. The Dindoshi police have arrested the dumper driver for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving.

The incident took place at 3 pm on Monday when a speeding dumper dashed a motorcycle near the Jagruti bus stop on the WEH. In the incident the teenage girl Siddhi who was seating pillion with her friend Sameer Mulak, 23 received serious injuries and succumbed to it.

In another accident on Monday Evening, driver of a travel bus has been arrested after he mowed down a woman at Eastern Express Highway (EEH). According to the police, around 6 pm, the bus driver identified as Ganesh Bhise mowed down the woman on EEH at Vikhroli, the police rushed her to Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead. The woman's identity is yet to be ascertained, said police.

The driver has been arrested on the charges of causing death due to negligence (304-A) and rash driving (279) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of the Motor Vehicle act, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:28 PM IST