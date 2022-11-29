Mumbai: Technical snag at Andheri station, Western railway locals delayed by 15-20 minutes

Mumbai: Western Railway local train services delayed (Representative Image) | BL Soni/FPJ

Mumbai: A technical point failure at Andheri station has resulted into a delay in Western railway local trains by 15 to 20 minutes. The technical failure has caused delay to several commuters at peak hours on Tuesday morning.

The Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Division of Western Railway has tweeted on its Twitter handle informing the commuters about the said delay saying, "Due to technical failure at Andheri station all UP fast local trains are running 10-15 minutes late today (29.11.2022) Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

