Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips to 155; Nerul and Sion worst hit

Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: City's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 155, on Monday 9am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 75 and 161 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 23°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 69% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 159 Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 168 Moderate

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 147 Moderate

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 205 Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 141 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 212 Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 152. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 162. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 121 while Kolkata stood at 168 at moderate. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 167 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 70. Delhi's AQI was 'severe' with the figure standing at 331 today.