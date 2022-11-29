e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: PWD official held for demanding Rs50k from canteen contractor

Mumbai: PWD official held for demanding Rs50k from canteen contractor

The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Public Works Department (PWD) official for allegedly demanding Rs50,000 every month as bribe from a contractor to allow running a canteen at a government rest-house.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Public Works Department (PWD) official for allegedly demanding Rs50,000 every month as bribe from a contractor to allow running a canteen at a government rest-house.

Sub-divisional officer Hemant Rathod, 52, from the Bandra PWD office, made the demand on Nov 22. The complainant, The contractor, who did not wish to pay the bribe, filed a written complaint with the ACB on Monday. His allegations were verified by the agency and it was established that the amount was settled at Rs25,000.
The ACB team laid a trap and the official was caught red-handed allegedly accepting Rs25,000. He has been booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan installs book-shaped bench at Mumbai home Jalsa, made in honour of his late father
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Anil Deshmukh's son gets bail in ED case

Anil Deshmukh's son gets bail in ED case

Mumbai: City to get a fancy new cycle track

Mumbai: City to get a fancy new cycle track

Mumbai: Civic work suffers as corporators face paucity of funds 

Mumbai: Civic work suffers as corporators face paucity of funds 

Mumbai: Builder seeking paints firm dealership duped of Rs3.40L

Mumbai: Builder seeking paints firm dealership duped of Rs3.40L

Mumbai: Man gets 10-yr jail for sexual assault on minor daughter

Mumbai: Man gets 10-yr jail for sexual assault on minor daughter