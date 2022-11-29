Mumbai: PWD official held for demanding Rs50k from canteen contractor

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Public Works Department (PWD) official for allegedly demanding Rs50,000 every month as bribe from a contractor to allow running a canteen at a government rest-house.

Sub-divisional officer Hemant Rathod, 52, from the Bandra PWD office, made the demand on Nov 22. The complainant, The contractor, who did not wish to pay the bribe, filed a written complaint with the ACB on Monday. His allegations were verified by the agency and it was established that the amount was settled at Rs25,000.

The ACB team laid a trap and the official was caught red-handed allegedly accepting Rs25,000. He has been booked under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.