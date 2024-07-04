Mumbai: Team India Will Be Celebrating Victory With Fans; Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Mumbai Traffic Police Issued Advisory | Representational Image

Several routes will be closed in South Mumbai tomorrow as the 20-20 World Cup-2024 winners – the Indian Cricket Team will be conducting a victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium.



Taking it to 'X', formerly known as Twitter, team captain Rohit Sharma said, "We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede on July 4 from 5 pm onwards. It's coming home." The Indian team lifted the T20 World Cup on Saturday winning a thriller game and defeating South Africa in the final of the ICC event.



As per the notification, both bounds of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open for traffic. The traffic after and before the Coastal Road will be diverted from Princess Street Bridge aka Meghdoot Bridge.



The roads that will be closed and their alternative routes are as follows: NS Road (northbound) where all types of vehicles will be prohibited except emergency vehicles – from NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge aka Princess Street Bridge. The alternate route for motorists is to travel via Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) – right turn by Maharshi Karve Road – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and proceed to the destination. The second alternative route is via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction taking a left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil – CTO Junction – to their destination.



At NS Road’s southbound, route will be closed from Meghdoot Bridge to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction). Instead, motorists can opt for Kemps Corner Bridge via Nana Chowk. The second alternative is from RTI Junction, left turn to NS Patkar Marg – Pandit Paluskar Chowk – left turn to SVP Road, right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk and proceed via Maharshi Karve Road. The third alternative is from Vinoly Chowpatty Junction via Maharshi Karve Road. The last alternative is from Princess Street Bridge, a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg – Vardhman Chowk.



The next important road to be closed is the northbound Veer Nariman Road from Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal junction). For its alternative route, Mumbai Traffic Police has suggested motorists travel via Maharshi Karve Road – Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk.



Similarly, Dinshaw Vacha Road – northbound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction) will be closed. Motorists can use Maharshi Karve Road – to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk – Marine Lines – Charni Road – Pandit Paluskar Chowk instead.



At Madam Cama Road on its northbound – vehicles will be prohibited from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction). Motorists can use Maharshi Karve Road via Godrej Junction, followed by Marine Lines Road to reach Pandit Paluskar Chowk to proceed to their desired destination.



The Barrister Rajni Patel road’s northbound – from Sakhar Bhavan Junction to NS Road will remain closed. Instead, the route that can be used is from Hotel Trident out the gate, right turn to Sakhar Bhavan Junction – Barrister Rajni Patel Marg – Usha Mehta Chowk – Free Press Journal Circle to proceed to the destination.



The last route that will be closed is Vinay K Shah Marg (northbound) from Jamnalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk – NS Road leading to Vinay K Shah Marg. Instead, motorists can opt for Ramnath Goenka Marg – via Sakhar Bhavan Junction, right turn to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg – Free Press Journal Circle to proceed to the destination.



Between 10 am to 3 pm, parking will be prohibited on both the sound and northbound of NS Road, Madam Cama Road, Veer Nariman Road, Madam Cama Road, Free Press Journal Marg, Dinshaw Vacha Road and Maharshi Karve Road.



While on Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Vinay K Shah and Jamnalal Bajaj Marg – all vehicles will be prohibited from parking except members of Vidhan Bhawan given the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly.

