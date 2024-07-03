'It's Coming Home': Jay Shah Confirms Team India's 'Victory Parade' With T20 World Cup In Mumbai On July 4

The Indian cricket team will ride on an open-top bus for their "victory parade" in Mumbai on July 4. The players and coaching staff will do the victory parade with the T20 World Cup trophy for the fans.

The bus parade will head from Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium where the trophy will be placed at the BCCI headquarters. The entire ride should last an hour on Thursday evening.

Mumbai set to celebrate again

The players have already started posting pictures with the trophy on the flight as they prepare to bring it back home after 17 years. MS Dhoni's young Team India had won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 in South Africa after which they also had an open-top bus parade on the same stretch which was thronged by thousands of fans, bringing the maximum city to a standstill.

Mumbaikars can expect massive traffic jams on Marine Drive and surrounding areas due to the rush of fans who are desperate to witness the players ride the bus with the World Cup.

Jay Shah's call for fans

"Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!" BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards. It’s coming home," tweeted Rohit Sharma, who is only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a World Cup.

The players have already left for New Delhi from Barbados after the BCCI arranged a special Air India flight for the team, their families and journalists as they were stranded in Bridgetown due to hurricane Beryl.

AI diverted a New York-Delhi flight to evacuate the Indian contingent which was supposed to fly out of Barbados on July 1 but couldn't even get out of their hotel due to the Category 5 hurricane.