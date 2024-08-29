Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Virar (Video)

X

A 36-year-old teacher was dragged onto the road, stripped and beaten by a mob on Wednesday morning after it emerged that he molested a 13-year-old girl at a coaching centre in Virar, a coastal city near Mumbai. Later the mob, which included the parents of the girl, handed over the teacher to the police.

As per reports, the teacher, who owns a coaching centre in Virar’s Manvelpada, allegedly molested the girl over the past week.

The parents of the girl came to know what happened to their daughter only when they asked her on Wednesday why she had not gone to the coaching centre since Monday. The girl told their parents that the teacher had been inappropriately touching her for the past several days.

Enraged by the confession, the girl’s father confronted the teacher at the coaching centre.

Despite the teacher’s denial of any wrongdoing, the father, along with a group of seven to eight individuals, began beating him. The situation escalated as the group dragged the teacher outside, stripped him, blackened his face, and continued the assault.

After the attack, the group handed the teacher over to the local police.

During the incident, it was also reported that three more girls had come forward with similar allegations against the same teacher.

As per reports, police said the statements of girls who are in classes 7 and 8 have been recorded.

Police also stated that they would arrest the teacher under the provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the victims are minors.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, and further investigations into the matter are underway.