 Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Virar (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Virar (Video)

Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Virar (Video)

A 36-year-old teacher was stripped and beaten by a mob on Wednesday after it emerged that he molested a 13-year-old girl at a coaching centre in Virar.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
X

A 36-year-old teacher was dragged onto the road, stripped and beaten by a mob on Wednesday morning after it emerged that he molested a 13-year-old girl at a coaching centre in Virar, a coastal city near Mumbai. Later the mob, which included the parents of the girl, handed over the teacher to the police. 

As per reports, the teacher, who owns a coaching centre in Virar’s Manvelpada, allegedly molested the girl over the past week. 

The parents of the girl came to know what happened to their daughter only when they asked her on Wednesday why she had not gone to the coaching centre since Monday. The girl told their parents that the teacher had been inappropriately touching her for the past several days.

Enraged by the confession, the girl’s father confronted the teacher at the coaching centre. 

FPJ Shorts
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here
MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now
MAH CET Second Entrance Test Results Declared, Admissions Begin Today; Check Your Scores Now
'Kasa Kai Bhau': Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Recalls His First Conversation With PM Modi After Winning Bronze; Video
'Kasa Kai Bhau': Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Recalls His First Conversation With PM Modi After Winning Bronze; Video

Despite the teacher’s denial of any wrongdoing, the father, along with a group of seven to eight individuals, began beating him. The situation escalated as the group dragged the teacher outside, stripped him, blackened his face, and continued the assault.

Watch the video here:

After the attack, the group handed the teacher over to the local police. 

During the incident, it was also reported that three more girls had come forward with similar allegations against the same teacher.

As per reports, police said the statements of girls who are in classes 7 and 8 have been recorded. 

Read Also
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
article-image

Police also stated that they would arrest the teacher under the provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the victims are minors.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, and further investigations into the matter are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In...

Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In...

'No Differences In Maha Vikas Aghadi, Will Fight Polls Together,' Says AICC In-Charge Of Maharashtra...

'No Differences In Maha Vikas Aghadi, Will Fight Polls Together,' Says AICC In-Charge Of Maharashtra...

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt For Allegedly Forcing Chief Secy Sujata Saunik To...

Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt For Allegedly Forcing Chief Secy Sujata Saunik To...

Passport Seva Portal To Be Shut From Today: Technical Maintenance Work From August 29-September 2,...

Passport Seva Portal To Be Shut From Today: Technical Maintenance Work From August 29-September 2,...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...