Mumbai: 'Taarak Mehta...' actor arrested for chain-snatching; police recover goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Television actor Miraj Vallabhdas Kapri, who has played minor roles in popular shows like 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', 'Mere Angane Mein', and 'Thapki', was arrested over theft charges on Monday.

Kapri’s desperate attempts at chain snatching were a result of losing millions to his addiction of cricket betting.

According to a report by News18, Kapri, along with his friend Vaibhav Babu Jadav began chain snatching on the streets of Mumbai to repay debts.

Both Vaibhav and Miraj were arrested by Mumbai Police after being tipped off by an informer. The officials recovered goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh 3 gold chains, 2 mobiles, and stolen bikes.

The two culprits are residents of Junagadh. Besides acting, Miraj was also a fitness trainer and lived in Andheri.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" first aired in July 2008 and has been running on television since then. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma".

The show revolves around a society named Gokuldham, where families of all faiths stay together and solve their day-to-day problems as a unit but with a twist of humour.

On completion of more than 3000 episodes, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi said, “3000 episodes is a significant milestone but at the end of the day, it still is just a number. We aspire to carry on entertaining and spreading social awareness amongst our viewers with the same dedication and passion like we have for the last 12 years.”

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world's longest running daily family comedy show because of the entire team’s efforts and commitment. I also thank each and everyone associated with the show who has contributed to its huge success,” he added.