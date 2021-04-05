'My tuition teacher had his hands in my underpants': When 'Taarak Mehta...' fame Munmun Dutta shared her MeToo ordeal

In 2017, when the MeToo movement gained momentum in India, scores of celebs in the entertainment industry came forward and shared their ordeals of sexual harassment.

These included former Miss India Tanushree Dutta, Vinta Nanda, Sandhya Mridul, Saloni Chopra, Priyanka Bose, and Mandana Karimi among others.

Joining the list of women who spoke out was “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actress Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Iyer.

Munmun’s post from that same year has now resurfaced on social media, leaving many horrified with the several incidents of harassment she went through since she was a teen.

From her tuition teacher getting his hands in her underpants, to a school teacher scolding female students by pulling their bra straps. and slapping on their breasts, Munmun’s MeToo post is a difficult one to get past without flinching.

Read her full statement below.

“Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat, shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some 'good ' men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON'T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter, mother, wife or even your maid ... Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers... You will be surprised with their stories... Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone .... OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters .... OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later, he thought it's appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed.... OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ....... OR this another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts...OR that man in the train station who gropes U ... Why?? Because you're too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up ... you don't know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you're too shy to utter a word to anyone .... And then you start developing that deep rooted hatred towards men ... Because you know they're the culprit who made you feel this way... That disgusting, twisted feeling inside which takes years to overcome .... M happy to be another voice joining this movement and make people realise that I was not spared either. But TODAY I will rip apart any man who even remotely tries anything on me. I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM”