e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch

Mumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch

The bike allegedly belonged to a Swiggy delivery agent who was trying to repair it when it caught fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Admin
Follow us on

A motorcycle caught fire in the Nagpada area of South Mumbai on Tuesday, a video of which is going viral on social media.

The bike allegedly belonged to a Swiggy delivery agent who was trying to repair it when it caught fire.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames within half-an-hour.

The bike had caught fire at a junction near the Sagar Hotel. The video shows locals watching the two-wheeler up in flames from a distance.

Cops can also been seen diverting traffic away from the spot to keep people safe.

Read Also
Mumbai: School principal rapes minor student in Nagpada; case registered
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch

Mumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch

Bombay High Court: ‘Can Nawab Malik be considered as sick person under PMLA to be released on...

Bombay High Court: ‘Can Nawab Malik be considered as sick person under PMLA to be released on...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC District level swimming competition concluded

Navi Mumbai: NMMC District level swimming competition concluded

'It is wrong to make such accusations...': IIT Bombay refutes caste discrimination claims after...

'It is wrong to make such accusations...': IIT Bombay refutes caste discrimination claims after...

Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money

Navi Mumbai: AAP stages peaceful protest against wastage of public money