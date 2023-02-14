Mumbai: Swiggy delivery agent's bike catches fire near Sagar Hotel at Nagpada; Watch

Admin

A motorcycle caught fire in the Nagpada area of South Mumbai on Tuesday, a video of which is going viral on social media.

The bike allegedly belonged to a Swiggy delivery agent who was trying to repair it when it caught fire.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames within half-an-hour.

The bike had caught fire at a junction near the Sagar Hotel. The video shows locals watching the two-wheeler up in flames from a distance.

Cops can also been seen diverting traffic away from the spot to keep people safe.