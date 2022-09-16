Mumbai: Swachhata Pakhwada 2022 begins on Central Railway with Swachhata Pledge

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Railway officers and staff of Central Railway headquarters and all divisions pledged to commit to cleanliness and devote 100 hours per year, meaning two hours per week, to voluntarily work for cleanliness, create awareness against single-use plastics, minimise the use of plastics and initiate the quest for cleanliness with self, family, locality, village and workplace.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railways, administered the Swachhata Pledge to Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railways, officers and staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

At various offices, units, and depots, Shramdaan and tree plantation activities were organised, inculcating awareness about plastic prohibition and organising the distribution of cloth bags in collaboration with NGOs and charitable institutions. Various projects regarding the environment and cleanliness were initiated.

Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed from September 16 to October 2 all over the railways with a view to ensuring a visible improvement in cleanliness at stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, maintenance depots, and hospitals.