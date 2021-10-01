CR observes ‘Swachha Parisar’ (clean work place)

Swachhata Pakhwada gained momentum as Central Railway moved ahead with the activities lined on the theme of Swachh Parisar (Clean Work place and premises). All railway offices in and around the station including those of workshops and depots engaged themselves in an intensive cleaning schedule, the main task being clearing their unwanted files and papers and making way for their disposal.

Mumbai Headquarters

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer's (PCME) office staff of every section involved in complete cleaning and dusting of their cupboards and shelves, arranging of the files in a neat and presentable manner and separating unwanted ones for disposal. Other PHOD were also involved in today's activity.

Mumbai Division

All the suburban booking offices in Mumbai division undertook intensive cleaning activities and discarding unwanted paper and electronic waste (wherever generated).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:48 PM IST