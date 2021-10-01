General Manager, Central Railway inspects Electric Loco Shed, Kalyan

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the first Electric Loco Shed of Indian Railways at Kalyan on September 29, 2021. Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present during the inspection.

During the visit, the General Manager inaugurated the “Progress, Planning & Investigation Organisation” (PPIO) section which is involved in planning of all maintenance schedules, monitoring locos on line, investigation of different types of failure, and co-ordination with concerned departments and divisions to ensure proper train operation.

The General Manager also inaugurated the “Transformer Oil Filtration plant ” with a capacity of 3000 Litres Per Hour. The Transformer Oil Filtration plant is an important part of locomotive maintenance which ensures the healthiness of oil and eliminates all dissolved gases and moisture.

Anil Kumar Lahoti also inspected the WAP7 locomotive which is presently being used to run the CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Push-Pull mode of operation. He visited the Inspection shop of the Electric Loco Shed which has the capacity to cater to minor schedule inspection and testing of locomotives.

He also motivated the staff and appreciated their efforts, especially the Push-Pull Rangoli made by them for the visit.

All Covid-19 protocols were observed during the inspection.

