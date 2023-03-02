Mumbai: SVT College of Home Science organises mega event on significance of millets | FPJ

The Sir Vithaldas Thackersey (SVT) College of Home Science organised a mega event on the theme "Mission Millets: Mainstreaming Millets for a Smart, Sustainable Tomorrow,” on February 24.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 2023 will be the year of the millets.

Around 25 students and two teachers from Ashram Shala in Palghar district were also invited to take part in the program.

The programme began with a welcome and felicitation of dignitaries. The audience and the guests were addressed by Dr Jagmeet Madan, Principal of SVT College of Home Science (Autonomous).

After the address, there was a traditional lamp lighting and prayer ceremony. Lt Col Updesh Kumar, Joint Advisor, NITI Aayog, was invited as one of the speakers.

Keynote address by India's Millet Man

The Inaugural Address on ‘Millets Innovation in Food Processing and Agricultural Practices’ was conveyed by Dr Dayakar Rao, Principal Scientist, ICAR - Indian Institute of Millets Research, & CEO, NutriHub.

Further, the keynote address was delivered by Food and Nutrition Expert Padma Shri Dr Khadar Valli, who is also known as India's Millet Man. His expertise, knowledge and practices touched the hearts and minds of all who lent their ears to him during the session.